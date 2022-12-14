14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is among the youngest murder suspects in state history, but his punishment may not last long.

A Dothan teen suspected of shooting two Dothan women last month will be released from prison in only a few years unless a judge moves his case to another court.

14-year-old Vincent Oliver, Jr. would be freed no later than his 21st birthday though, per police, he gunned down 21-year-old Jasmine Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Wells almost simultaneously.

Because of his age, Oliver is charged in juvenile court and his case shielded from public view but that could change.

Alabama law allows the transfer of cases involving suspects 14 and older to adult court, providing a prosecuting attorney requests the move and a judge approves it after reviewing a pretrial report.

Because of juvenile privacy laws, District Attorney Pat Jones is unable to comment.

However, several people familiar with the process but who spoke strictly on background believe Jones will pursue a move to adult court and the judge would likely concur.

But there are no guarantees.

Also a juvenile case, Ralph Perez Coleman was released before he turned 21 last year after serving time for the 2016 shooting of Dothan resident William “Phatso” Hawkins.

Acquaintances with firsthand knowledge confirmed that information to WTVY News 4 after police arrested Coleman in May on an adult rape charge.

His trial on that allegation is pending.

