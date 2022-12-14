2 Bay Minette Middle School students arrested after making fake active shooter claim to 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two students were arrested Wednesday after police say a 911 call was made claiming there was an active shooter situation at Bay Minette Middle School.

According to Bay Minette police, Baldwin E-911 received the call around 8 a.m. Wednesday and transferred the call to Bay Minette Police dispatch, which notified the school resource officer and nearby patrol officers.

Police and SROs identified the number from which the call was placed and found it came from on campus, according to a police statement.

Investigators were able to identify a BMMS student as a suspect. Police said the student confessed during questioning and implicated another BMMS student as an accomplice. The second student also confessed, police said.

Both students are charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm.

The incident comes a day after similar threats spread across the state and the nation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.