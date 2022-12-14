Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 Bay Minette Middle School students arrested after making fake active shooter claim to 911

Baldwin County Public Schools
Baldwin County Public Schools(Baldwin County Public Schools)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two students were arrested Wednesday after police say a 911 call was made claiming there was an active shooter situation at Bay Minette Middle School.

According to Bay Minette police, Baldwin E-911 received the call around 8 a.m. Wednesday and transferred the call to Bay Minette Police dispatch, which notified the school resource officer and nearby patrol officers.

Police and SROs identified the number from which the call was placed and found it came from on campus, according to a police statement.

Investigators were able to identify a BMMS student as a suspect. Police said the student confessed during questioning and implicated another BMMS student as an accomplice. The second student also confessed, police said.

Both students are charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm.

The incident comes a day after similar threats spread across the state and the nation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ALEA is handling the investigation
One dead, another seriously injured following Tuesday morning crash in Baldwin County
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Mobile mayor declares civil emergency, closing city offices ahead of storm threat
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of...
WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio