Actor Noah Centineo from ‘The Recruit’ on Netflix

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Actor Noah Centineo joined us on Studio10 with a look at his new show ‘The Recruit’ which airs on Netflix.

Click on the link to see his interview with Chelsey!

For more on Centineo visit: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3170207/

The Recruit

Airs on Netflix, December 16, 2022

https://www.netflix.com/title/81396545

