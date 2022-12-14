Author Leslie Anne Tarabella joins us with her new Christmas book ‘Bringing Christmas Home’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The author of Exploding Hushpuppies and The Majorettes are Back in Town, has released a new Christmas book that is sure to become a holiday favorite.

Award-winning newspaper columnist and modern Southern storyteller, Leslie Anne Tarabella, brings us Bringing Christmas Home, a novella inspired by the true story of the author’s grandmother-in-law and the childhood gift she never forgot.

“It’s a story I never get tired of telling because it’s so unexpected and beautiful. It balances the realities of life with a dusting of Christmas magic,” said the author.

A short story for all ages, both men and women will identify with the memories of a favorite childhood toy and the changes an elderly loved one experiences.

Bringing Christmas Home

By Leslie Anne Tarabella

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 77 pages | ISBN: 9798839667488

eBook | 124 pages | ISBN 9781664206526

Available at https://leslieannetarabella.com, Amazon and select bookstores.

Leslie Anne Tarabella was born in Alabama and raised along the Gulf Coast. She has a master’s degree in education and wrote a weekly newspaper column for 10 years. With a quick wit and knack for sentimental storytelling, Tarabella has a loyal following of readers across the country as well as overseas. She and her husband Bob live in Fairhope, Alabama where they raised two sons. You may read more at: https://leslieannetarabella.com

---

