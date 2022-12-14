Bar in downtown Fairhope has liquor license pulled, then reinstated

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope bar on notice after having its liquor license pulled, then reinstated.

The Little Whiskey in downtown Fairhope was the scene of a fight this month, that ended with a man being shot in a nearby alley, according to police.

As of Tuesday night, the bar was closed, lights out and doors locked.

Despite the hours online showing it closes at 2 a.m.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan says the bar is currently on a 90-day probation.

Mayor Sullivan says she suspended the bar’s liquor license following recent violent events, but chose to reinstate it Monday afternoon, with conditions.

Sullivan says the bar must implement better security measures or the liquor license could be terminated completely.

Back on December 3, gunfire broke out in an alleyway beside The Little Whiskey bar leaving one victim shot according to police.

Investigators say a fight broke out between two men inside the bar and escalated outside.

37-year-old Rickey Bell was arrested six days later and charged with 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say Bell shot the victim in the foot.

FOX 10 News reached out to the bar’s owner to find out why they were closed, or when they planned to reopen, but was unable to reach anyone.

