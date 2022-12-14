Case against teen accused in fentanyl overdose death heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a teen accused in a fentanyl overdose that killed a 15-year-old girl will be heard by a grand jury.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, a judge found enough evidence to send the case against the 17-year-old to a grand jury.

The victim, 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor, was found dead inside a house in Semmes in September.

The 17-year-old is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance. Because of his age, his name hasn’t been released.

