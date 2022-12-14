Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies.
Melted Snowman Cookie
Sugar Cookie Mix
Big Marshmallows
Sprinkles
Frosting
Follow directions on cookie mix to bake cookies
Frost the cookie
Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms
Christmas Tree Brownies
Brownie Mix
Green Frosting
Sprinkles or chocolate candies
Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies
Cut triangle shape out of the brownie pan
Add frosting and sprinkles to decorate tree
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.