Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies.

Melted Snowman Cookie

Sugar Cookie Mix

Big Marshmallows

Sprinkles

Frosting

Follow directions on cookie mix to bake cookies

Frost the cookie

Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms

Christmas Tree Brownies

Brownie Mix

Green Frosting

Sprinkles or chocolate candies

Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies

Cut triangle shape out of the brownie pan

Add frosting and sprinkles to decorate tree

