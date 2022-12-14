Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.

Meade, 44, of Semmes, pleaded guilty in September to deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court records, Bryant King has been arrested in October 2019 an outstanding traffic warrant.

Meade got into a physical altercation while trying to calm the prisoner down. Surveillance video showed the officer opening the cell door and grabbing the prisoner by the neck and throat. Meade admitted that he then close-fist punched the man on the left side of the face, while the two struggled in the cell.

According to the plea agreement, Meade then struck King on the thigh with is baton. He tossed the baton aside and again grabbed the man’s throat and neck and attempted to use pepper spray on him.

A Citronelle police officer later told investigators that Meade was being “braggadocious” during shift change about the encounter. Meade told the officer he had to “pop the guy in the nuts with his baton,” according to the plea document.

The city fired Meade after the incident, and he still faces a second-degree assault charge in Mobile County Circuit Court stemming from the same incident. He has a hearing set for Jan. 11.

