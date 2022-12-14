Healthy Living with USA Health: Holiday-related injuries and prevention

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Walker Plash, M.D., an emergency medicine physician with USA Health, joined us on Studio10 to talk about holiday-related injuries and prevention.

Common injuries around the holidays

Falls from ladders

-Always face the ladder

-Three points of contact

-Never move or shift the ladder when occupied

-Stable, level surface

-Top of the ladder is not a step

Christmas tree fires – rare but more likely to be serious

-Christmas trees are flammable

-Never leave the lights on when no one is home, or everyone is asleep

-No heat source near the tree (e.g., space heater, fireplace)

-Never use lit candles to decorate the tree

-Water the tree and remove it when it is dry

-Check all lights to make sure they aren’t frayed/damaged

-Avoid fragile ornaments low on the tree

-Keep poisonous plants away from children and off the low branches (e.g., mistletoe, holly)

Food Safety

-Wash your hands frequently

-Keep raw meat and fresh produce separate, avoid cross contamination

-Refrigerate leftovers quickly (within 2 hours)

Frying turkeys – preferably don’t

-If you do, thaw the turkey completely

-Make sure not too much oil

-Outside at least ten feet from a structure

-On flat ground

Car accidents

-Drinking and driving leading cause of accidents

-Don’t drink and drive

-Designated driver, taxi, or rideshare service

-Have non-alcoholic beverages available

-Only time removes alcohol from your blood

