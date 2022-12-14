LIFTED: Boil water notice in Biloxi officially lifted after water tests show no trace of E. coli

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.

MSDH recommends that you:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc. made during the boil water notice

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run your dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.