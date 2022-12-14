Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

LIFTED: Boil water notice in Biloxi officially lifted after water tests show no trace of E. coli

As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.
As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 4:30 p.m., the boil water notice in Biloxi from Debuys Rd. to Point Cadet has been lifted.

MSDH recommends that you:

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
  • Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc. made during the boil water notice
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.
  • Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Run your dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘Finding Christmas’ at Beau Rivage
‘Finding Christmas’ at Beau Rivage
Bryan Shawn Smith.
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case