United States Sports Academy remembers Mike Leach

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night in Jackson, Miss., after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a heart condition.

Coach Leach was an alumnus of the United States Sports Academy in Daphne. He graduated with a master of sports science degree in sports coaching from the academy in 1988. President and CEO Dr. TJ Rosandich kept in touch with Mike, who even with his busy coaching schedule, made time for the academy and their students.

“Whenever he stopped by the campus here, we would sit upstairs and talk about football and sports and pirates and UFOs. His interests were many and varied to say the least,” Rosandich said.

Leach took time to speak with prospective students and share his knowledge and love for the program at the USSA. He had a real interest in the events taking place at the academy. Leach would have periodic conference calls with alumni where they were given the opportunity for a Q&A with him to talk about anything.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.