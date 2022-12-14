Mobile mayor declares civil emergency, closing city offices ahead of storm threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ahead of imminent threat of severe weather, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared a civil emergency in Mobile beginning at 1:30 p.m. today.

For the safety of employees, all non-emergency City of Mobile offices will close at 1:30 p.m., including the recycling centers on Museum Drive and Pinehill Drive.

The Mobile Municipal Court traffic docket scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall will be rescheduled.

Follow the City of Mobile of social media for the latest updates on city services.

