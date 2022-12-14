One dead, another seriously injured following Tuesday morning crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash in Baldwin County Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened on Highway 98 near Deer Acres Lane.

Elberta police, the Elberta fire department, and Lillian fire rescue all responded. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were also on scene.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was confirmed to be a mail carrier. It’s unknown if the man was on a route at the time.

The driver of the other car had to be extracted from the vehicle according to first responders before being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It took hours to clear the scene before both lanes were reopened to traffic late this afternoon. At this time, there’s no word on what may have caused the crash.

ALEA will be handling the investigation.

