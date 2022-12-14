Severe storms expected; upgraded to Level 4 risk zone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll be watching for the potential of severe weather today with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk zone active for your Wednesday. Severe storms are expected.

A nasty squall line ahead of a cold front pushes in this afternoon and that will bring the greatest threat for severe weather. The main risk will be from damaging wind and possible tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and that your severe weather safety plan is in place! Highs today will reach the mid 70s this afternoon and it will be very humid.

Once the severe threat ends, the sky clears and we’ll drop to the upper 40s by daybreak Thursday. Expect dry weather and highs in the mid to low 60s on Thursday and Friday as December air finally returns!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.