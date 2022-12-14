Severe storms possible

(WALA) - Cloudy skies and isolated showers today should lead to more showers tonight and severe weather possible Wednesday.

This evening look for showers and possible isolated storms moving inland off the Gulf of Mexico as a warm front passes through our area. Overnight temperatures stay steady in the middle 60s with winds turning southeast at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday begins with rising humidity and a steady southerly wind. Expect morning temperatures to start in the middle 60s and rise to the middle 70s. Showers and storms will be scattered to start the day with some storms possibly producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

As the day progresses the environment will allow for some of these storms to be strong. We will watch these individual storms for the threat of gusty winds and even tornadoes. The main threat for severe weather looks to be associated with the line of storms itself that comes through in the evening, but these isolated storms ahead of the line will also be watched.

The forecast models indicate that a line of strong thunderstorms will follow the isolated showers we will likely see earlier in the day. The line of storms will enter our area as early as 6 p.m. Wednesday. The line will march through our area exiting in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

It is important that you have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings Wednesday evening. We encourage you to download the FOX 10 Weather App for alerts and updates from the FOX 10 STORM Tracker Team.

Looking ahead, a cooler pattern emerges after the front passes with low temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s by Friday night. Highs for the end of the week look to dip into the 50s. The weekend looks calm, but a weak system will pass to our south Saturday night so an isolated shower may be possible overnight. The next substantial rain chance comes early next week with the next system that moves through our area.

