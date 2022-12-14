Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather.

Mobile County

The Mobile County Public School System will dismiss all schools one hour earlier than their normal dismissal time. This is to allow all buses, bus drivers, faculty members, staff and student drivers to make it home safely ahead of the predicted severe weather. Schools will be sending specific instructions to their families if needed via call outs, email and social media. All after-school activities and extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Washington County

Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather.

Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so that parents will have time to make arrangements.

According to the announcement, parents should check back with the system’s Facebook page after 2 p.m. Tuesday to see if any changes to the plan will be made following updates by the National Weather Service regarding the forecast. A phone call will also be made to all parents and guardians.

Clarke County

Due to the possibility of severe weather in the area Wednesday and because of a recommendation by the EMA, all Clarke County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Monroe County Schools

Monroe County Schools will dismiss at noon Wednesday because of expected severe weather.

Thomasville City Schools

Thomasville City Schools will dismiss early Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather. Thomasville Elementary School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., and Thomasville Middle and Thomasville High will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

