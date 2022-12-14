Advertise With Us
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County.

It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining structure of one of the chicken houses.

Because of how the building collapsed, some of the animals were trapped between pieces of metal, wood, and tarp.

WLBT has a crew en route working to find out more information on any possible injuries.

