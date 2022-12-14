Surf at Baldwin County beaches churning ahead of cold front

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy surf brought out red flags along Baldwin County beaches Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and those waves and winds have only increased since. Warm, moist air fueled storms moving in from the west on Wednesday.

Roads in Gulf Shores were wet early Wednesday from morning showers. That gave away to sunshine for much of the day, but clouds took back over as the front closed in.

Wind and surf were the name of the game in Gulf Shores and a number of people came out to the beach to take in the sights throughout the day.

“We’re aware that there’s a change coming, and we wanted to come and see what’s going on with the gulf and it’s amazing…absolutely amazing to see the waves breaking down here as high as they are,” said Gulf Shores resident, Melanie Chamberlain.

Strong southerly winds built up the surf over the last two days, prompting the National Weather Service to increase the rip current warnings for the area.

“Yesterday compared to today, the surf is much more intense,” noted Gulf Shores resident, Douglas Drake. “The wind has increased drastically…much more moisture being blown in the air than what I was used to, like yesterday.”

Ray and Melanie Chamberlain observe the rough surf at Gulf Place Beach in Gulf Shores (Hal Scheurich)

Those who hit the beach Wednesday were trying to take it in before conditions worsen after dark. Chamberlain said she was aware of the severe weather risk and had taken precautions.

“We’ve tucked everything that could blow away into the garage and we’ve tied down all the furniture and brought it inside because we understand that it’s going to be very rough for a few hours,” Chamberlain said.

Preparing for the worst but hoping for the best was the common theme for most along Baldwin County beaches.

