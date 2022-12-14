Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes hit New Iberia, damaging hospital

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
New Iberia, LA (KPLC) - Two possible tornadoes reportedly touched down in New Iberia today as a line of storms traveled eastward across Louisiana.

The New Iberia Police Department says that both the Iberia Medical Center and the South Port subdivision received significant damage.

Multiple agencies are on location in the damaged areas rendering aid and commencing rescue efforts. Citizens are asked to stay out of the area.

A temporary shelter has been set up at New Iberia Senior High School.

Video taken by Mike Ibert on Hwy 90 East in New Iberia.
Video taken by Justin Anthony Trahan on Hwy 90 in New Iberia.
Video captured by Angel Foret shows debris flying as a suspected tornado hits New Iberia.

(Gallery below courtesy of Pam Menard)

Caption

