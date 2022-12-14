WCSO: Mother and boyfriend abduct her six children, flee Ohio

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Tuesday after deputies say they abducted six children and fled from Ohio.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan allegedly involved in a kidnapping.

Officials said 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Holter and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholis Andrew Adams, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking her six children away from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.

WCSO deputies said a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle near Bob Sikes Road overpass on Interstate 10 in DeFuniak Springs. The children were found in the minivan, ranged in age from infant to nine years old, were dirty, and had not been fed in several days, according to law enforcement.

Holter and Adams were taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. They will be extradited back to Ohio, and deputies say the children will be reunited with their grandparents.

