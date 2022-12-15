10 Caring Gifts: ‘Baby Bundles’ still needed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 crew has been out-and-about in the community this month helping with toy drives and food drives.

With Christmas right around the corner, FOX10 remains a faithful partner of the 10 Caring Gifts Program, a program that helps needy families and individuals.

The Volunteers of America Southeast (VOA) says they’re thankful for all of the donations that have have been flooding in so far.

“Many of us are blessed beyond measure. In my home, my kids never have to worry about whether they’re going to be fed tonight, warm tonight, or whether they’re going to have clothing. But that can’t be said about many in our community that are struggling,” said Rob Rogers, President-CEO of VOA Southeast. “This ministry that we have with FOX10-- reaches out and uplifts all of these individuals in our community.”

“This is a 30-year partnership with FOX10. It has a huge impact on the community. It serves thousands of people from this. Thus far, we’ve been collecting all sorts of things-- food, toys,” added Rogers.

Still, Rogers says they’re in desperate need of baby items.

“Right now, we really need people to give to new mothers who are out there in the community. We need diapers, wipes, formula that we can distribute through our local network partners who are in need.”

The VOA is asking for “baby bundles”- and pretty much anything goes.

“We need blankets, clothes, we’ve had a request for teething rings- in addition to all of the basic things- the food, the diapers, the wipes,” explained Rogers.

Amanda Gonzales is a mother herself. She says she understands the critical needs that come with raising a child.

“If you’re a mother and you’ve had to raise a child, you know it’s very costly. It doesn’t matter your income level or not. So with inflation and life situations- a lot of situations, a lot of people are needing help right now,” stated Gonzales.

Rogers says your donations are gifts that simply keep on giving.

“Lots of faces go with these donations,” added Rogers. “Lots of children being impacted. Lots of lives being changed by the people that are giving to support this ministry.”

If you want to support this outreach program and give back, the baby bundle drive will end Friday, December 23rd, just in time for Christmas.

You can drop off your donations at the VOA location on 1204 Hillcrest Road in Mobile, Ala. or bring them by the FOX10 Studio on 1501 Satchel Paige Drive.

As always, we are deeply thankful for your generosity and heart for the community this holiday season.

