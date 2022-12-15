21st Annual Santa Run benefits the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Carpe Diem Coffee hosts the Santa Run each year and designates one organization to benefit from the proceed. This year’s event benefits the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab is the state of Alabama’s marine research and education center. Programs include undergraduate/graduate courses, K-12 field trips, summer camps, educator workshops, and the Alabama Aquarium.

The 2 mile Santa Run will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. it begins and ends at Carpe Diem at 4072 Old Shell Road in Mobile. Awards will be given for the best individual and best group costumes. There will also be door prizes, holiday music, coffee, hot chocolate and more.

