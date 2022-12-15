Daphne officially opens the Fitness Court at Al Trione Sports Complex

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new outdoor Fitness Court today.

Located at Al Trione Sports Complex, The City of Daphne partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and National Fitness Campaign to expand access to free exercise and high quality workouts to the state.

The Fitness Court is designed to let people use their own body weight at seven different stations to get a complete workout and is adaptable to all fitness levels, allowing people to move at their own pace. It also gives participants the option to download the free Fitness Court App which can act as a coach and enhance the experience.

“We are so proud of all our state-of-the-art sports complexes including our softball and baseball facility, our new tennis and pickleball courts, football and soccer fields and miles of new sidewalks,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “With all of these plus the addition of The Fitness Court® at Al Trione Sports Complex, our residents and visitors are sure to find ways to be active outdoors throughout the city.”

Residents can contact Daphne’s Events and Marketing Department at 251-620-1051 for more information and visit the NFC website to learn more about how BCBS is supporting the NFC.

