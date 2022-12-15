Advertise With Us
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was apparently struck by lightning as severe storms roared across Alabama late Wednesday.

Based upon emergency radio transmissions, the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious, though the 911 caller reported him breathing.

Besides fire medics, Dothan police were dispatched to the South College Street scene to investigate.

The victim was transported non-emergency to a nearby hospital, per fire medics, with undisclosed injuries.

