Environmental impacts of increased package deliveries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As holiday shipping demands ramp up, so does the number of delivery trucks on the road. Daniel Roberts, the head of communications at BrightDrop, discusses the environmental impact of package deliveries this season.

According to the World Economic Forum, the demand for urban last-mile delivery is estimated to grow by 78% by 2030 – leading to a 36% increase in delivery vehicles. This is expected to increase congestion, adding 11 minutes to people’s daily commute, and increase delivery-related carbon emissions by one-third.

Interview provided by BrightDrop.

