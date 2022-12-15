‘Finding Christmas’ at Beau Rivage

The following information was found online:

Playing from Dec. 15th - Dec. 26th at Beau Rivage, Finding Christmas delivers a feel-good original storyline, set to the perfect mix of classic holiday melodies and modern-day favorites. With Jack Frost as the host, and the big man himself (Santa) joining on the spectacular journey, this fun-filled family production is a true Christmas gift to guests of all ages.Tickets start at $12.95* with four packs starting at $40*.

4 Tickets for $40* - Online Code: GIFT

4 Tickets for $60* - Online Code: SPIRIT

4 Tickets for $80* - Online Code: CHRISTMAS

Military Special: 4 Tickets for $30* - Special only available in person, at the Box Office. Must show military ID. Box Office has limited hours.

Finding Christmas combines world-class actors, singers, and dancers, with well-known Christmas characters, exquisite costuming, sing-a-long music and beautiful scenic elements--- All wrapped up in a 75-minute show. Accentuated by a guaranteed snowfall at each performance, the production transforms the Beau Rivage theatre into an interactive ‘snow-globe come to life’ experience.”I am extremely excited to bring this original family holiday show to Beau Rivage,” said Rand Productions President and Executive Producer Jeb K. Rand. “Finding Christmas delivers the joy of the season in a new and exciting holiday package!”The show is created, produced and directed by internationally known Las Vegas producer Jeb K. Rand, whose entertainment career spans more than 30 years. Rand took to the spotlight first as a U.S. figure skating team member, then as a lead performer with renowned productions around the globe. Since 1996, he has created, directed and produced acclaimed shows, from Off-Broadway to productions in 16 different countries. He spent eight years in New York City at Radio City Music Hall with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, starring the Rockettes. Rand has assembled a second-to-none production team for Finding Christmas, with more than 50 years of combined experience directly working with Broadway and world-wide productions.*Plus tax and fees.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.