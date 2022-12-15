The Game of Thrones Experience

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gabe Saglie joined us on Studio10 with a behind the scenes look at the brand new Game of Thrones studio with special guest, Game of Thrones Actor Ian McElhinney.

About the Game of Thrones Studio Tour:

Located at the authentic filming location of Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour invites you to step behind the scenes of The Seven Kingdoms and beyond. Prepare to experience the world of Game of Thrones like never before and explore how one of the world’s greatest ever TV series was created and brought to life on screen.

Ian McElhinney is an actor and a director who has spent more than three decades appearing in TV series such as The Fall with Jamie Dornan and Derry Girls. He is most famously known for his role Barristan Selmy in the HBO’s award winning series, Game of Thrones. Ian is the perfect person to bring the Game of Thrones Studio Tour to life. His work on the show allows him an insight that few others can offer and as a native of Northern Ireland he will bring the viewer on a unique journey of discovery around this special corner of the world.

