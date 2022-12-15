Gulf Coast Spotlight: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

Winter Zoo Camp Session 1 – December 19-20, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Sense-ational Species 4th -8th Grade Animal Care 101 (Animal Training, Enrichment, Exhibit Design, and Education)

Session 2 – December 29-30, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Zoo-Fari (Who likes to move it, move it? and What’s on the menu at the zoo?) 4th – 8th Grade Zookeeper in Training (STEAM at the Zoo and Zoo Careers)

Register by Friday, December 16

$100/camper

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org 251-256-7008

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.