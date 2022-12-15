iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media is giving the rundown on this weekend’s events.

MOBILE SYMPHONIC POPS BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT- Thurs 7pm, Mary G Montgomery High School, Mobile

Come out and hear some of your favorite Christmas tunes just in time for the holidays. Plus, the MGM Band will be opening for the Pops this year. This concert is FREE for the public to attend! CLICK HERE

BALLET PENSACOLA presents THE NUTCRACKER- Fri 7pm; Sat 11am and 7pm; Sun 1:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

It’s time to join Clara as she embarks on a magical journey through the toy soldiers, mice filled battle fields, glistening snowflakes and delicious festivities in the Land of the Sweets! CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA: UGLY SWEATER DAY- Fri 5pm-9pm, downtown Pensacola

This month’s Gallery Night theme is “Ugly Sweater Day”! Celebrate the Holiday Season by donning your favorite cozy sweater. Visit participating bars and restaurants, grab some street food from a food truck, and bask in the holiday magic of Downtown Pensacola complete with our iconic holiday lights. CLICK HERE

HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA & TOY GIVEAWAY- Sat 10am-2pm, James Seals Park, Texas St, Mobile

This is a free event for the entire community! Enjoy music with a Live DJ, Christmas Crafts, Bounce Houses/Inflatables, Games & Activities, Photo Ops with Santa Claus, and MORE! Toy Give-a-Away is limited. First come, first served. CLICK HERE

CHRISTMAS AT THE EXPLOREUM- Sat 10am-2pm, Exploreum Science Center, downtown Mobile

Join us for our family friendly favorite event, Christmas at the Exploreum!

Wear your coziest, family-friendly pajamas to our Cozy Christmas celebration! CLICK HERE

LENDING TREE BOWL: Rice University vs Southern Miss- Sat 4:45pm, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, USA campus, Mobile

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The LendingTree Bowl has built a reputation of fielding some of the most competitive and exciting games of the Bowl season. CLICK HERE

