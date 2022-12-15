Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Infirmary Health plans hiring events

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ivy Singley and Shernita Taylor to discuss career opportunities at Infirmary Health, including iHire Days events and work force development.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police logo
MPD plans strict enforcement of entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance
Judge: Prosecutors have enough evidence for attempted murder charge to go to grand jury
Attempted murder case heads to grand jury
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating
Larry Curry
Judge: Prosecutors have enough evidence for attempted murder charge to go to grand jury
10 Caring Gifts: ‘Baby Bundles’ still needed
10 Caring Gifts: ‘Baby Bundles’ still needed