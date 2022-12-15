Judge: Prosecutors have enough evidence for attempted murder charge to go to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled prosecutors had sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider attempted murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend.

According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, the victim – who had broken up with defendant Larry Sylvester Curry but still was living with him in October – suffered 10 stab wounds during an altercation at their home.

Testimony indicated that the woman’s friends became suspicious when they were unable to reach her, went to the home and managed to get her away. Later at the hospital, the woman told police that Curry, 43, had choked her, stabbed her and held her against her will.

Defense attorney Sarah Ensor argued that the victim’s injuries were relatively minor and did not support an attempted murder charge.

‘This doesn’t seem to rise to the level of attempted murder, particularly because of the extent of her injuries,” he said.

She added: “She grabbed the knife and one point, and that is one of the alleged injuries.”

But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan countered that is not an element of the attempted murder statute.

“As I stated in court, you don’t have to have an injury for it to be attempted murder,” he told FOX10 News. “We have cases pending now where just simply shooting at someone can be attempted murder.”

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby sent charges of domestic violence strangulation and first-degree domestic violence to the grand jury. He also granted a request by prosecutors to revoke Curry’s bond on a previous robbery charge.

The charge stems from allegations that Curry shot a friend several times in the leg during an argument over some “property.” FOX10 News featured the case on a “Fugitive Files” segment.

Ensor asked the judge to allow her client to remain free on bail, with heightened restrictions.

“They’re mere allegations,” she said.

---

