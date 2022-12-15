Learning to play guitar with American Idol winner Nick Fradiani

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -2015 American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani shares what he’s been up to since winning the competition. He also shares some ways to learn how to play guitar.

A 2021 survey indicated that some 16 million Americans had started learning to play guitar over the previous two years – that’s 7% of people between the ages of 13 & 64. Fortunately for those just developing their skills, there’s never been a better time to pick up a guitar. Whether it’s been gathering dust in a corner or just appeared with a bow on it under a tree, Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service provides a guided, personalized way for all skill levels to master the guitar while having fun along the way.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.