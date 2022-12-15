Mobile Police: Suspect Opens Fire on Repo Man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.

According to investigators, the driver was looking to pick up Morgan’s girlfriend’s car. They say Morgan spotted the truck, realized what was happening, raced to the car, and started to drive off, but not before taking a few shots at the tow operator, and the person with him. No one was hurt, but there were some bullet holes in the truck. Morgan hasn’t been seen since.

Arterious Morgan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He’s charged with two counts of assault, as well as shooting into an occupied car vehicle.

If you have seen Morgan, or you know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-434-7211. When you make that call, you don’t have to tell anyone your name.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.