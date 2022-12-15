Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast

Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.
Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.(Noel Brannan)
By Nikki Sheaks and Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today.

A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.

There haven’t been any damage reports associated with these storms just yet.

Send in your storm photos and videos and check out all the ones we have already received here...

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to leave office after choosing not to seek a seventh term.
Shelby: Bipartisanship ‘good for the country’
Bob Gleason
Father of man who died following drug-related death at Florida party speaks out
Ray and Melanie Chamberlain observe the rough surf at Gulf Place Beach in Gulf Shores
Surf at Baldwin County beaches churning ahead of cold front
Jason Scot Meade ... sentenced to home confinement.
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating