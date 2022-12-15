New law makers gather ahead of March legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey delivered a message to new lawmakers in the Alabama State House Wednesday. It was the final day of orientation where new members became more familiar with the legislative process.

There will be six new state senators and 31 new representatives in the state house during the next legislative session. They’ve spent this week learning the ins and outs of what their jobs mean.

“You were elected by the people of Alabama, to serve the people, not yourself,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

And former Democratic Representative Merika Coleman is now a state senator. So, she’ll be moving to the top floor where she hopes to have more influence.

“One of 105 is very different than one of 35,” said Coleman.

She says her gun regulation, red flag bill will return.

“If a person shows that they are harmful to themselves or others, we have the ability law enforcement has the ability to temporarily take those guns away,” said Coleman.

Mark Gidley, the new Republican representative for Etowah County, wants to focus on the state’s community college system.

“Workforce development is another thing that has been really on the top of my list,” said Gidley. “What a great opportunity for our local community colleges to prepare the next generation of workforce.”

Governor Ivey told all the new lawmakers to be ready to work when March 7, 2023 comes.

“There are many many nuances to the job, and it doesn’t matter if you are a freshman legislator or the governor, you must always be willing to learn,” said Ivey.

Ivey added that a special session is an option, for lawmakers to finish spending American Rescue Plan dollars.

