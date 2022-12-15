Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Report: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison, to be deported

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world No. 1 was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The FBI declined to...
Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure portal
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further...
Health Minute: Vaccine fatigue leaves US vulnerable to viruses