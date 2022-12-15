Advertise With Us
The Senior Companion Program celebrated its volunteers with a luncheon on Wednesday

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Volunteers for the Senior Companion Program in Mobile were celebrated today with a Christmas luncheon at the Goodwill Gulf Coast Community Center on Wednesday.

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson was the guest speaker, She was introduced by District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. They both talked about the importance of helping others.

The SCP is a program that assists and provides friendship for older adults who have difficulty with daily tasks.

FOX10 News own Lenise Ligon hosted the event.

