Southern Miss set to cap off 2022 season in LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - The LendingTree Bowl is fast approaching and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles continued their preparation at Saraland High School Thursday.

The Golden Eagles are preparing to take on former Conference USA rival Rice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The two sides have split the previous twelve meetings, but USM has never lost a bowl game in Mobile.

This season has taught the Golden Eagles to battle adversity, and head coach Will Hall says says this team hasn’t taught him anything he didn’t already know about their ability to persevere.

“I don’t know if I’ve learned anything. I knew we were a resilient bunch. I knew we were tough because of how we train them in the offseason, how we train them to be real men,” said Hall. “We’ve been through a lot of tough times over two years here. I’m proud of the way they solve problems, but I’m also proud of the way they’ve endured the problems they couldn’t solve. Sometimes in life, there’s not a good answer to some problems all the time, and we’ve had some situations where we didn’t necessarily have the answer for all our problems, but we endured it with a great attitude and we’re better because of it.”

“Knowing that I could just be there for my teammates,” said running back Frank Gore Jr. “Knowing that I know the whole offense, if they have a question, I can be the in-game coach. I just try to be there for my quarterback because I know that position is hard and they have a lot to worry about, so I just try to take a little bit off their plate.”

During their time in Alabama, the team is seeing what all Mobile and the surrounding areas have to offer as well as helping give back to the community.

Thursday, the team spent the afternoon at the Prodisse Pantry in Spanish Fort to prepare boxes of food to give back to those in need this holiday season.

The LendingTree Bowl kicks off Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at Hancock Whitney stadium.

