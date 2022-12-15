Storm damage reported in Summerdale

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency said it has received damage in Summerdale along Alabama 59 and Baldwin County Road 32, after a powerful storm system swept through the region late Wednesday, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The agency also received several reports of lightning strikes on buildings, power outages and debris on roadways in the county. EMA officials said utility workers and first responders are working to restoring power to those communities and asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel on area roadways.

The extent of the damage in Summerdale is unclear. FOX10 News has a crew en route and will have additional information as it becomes available.

