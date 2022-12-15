Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Storms have given way to cooler temperatures

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The strong to severe storms have moved out overnight and now we will be left with nonstop sunshine for your Thursday with much cooler air pushing in. We’ll start off in the upper 40s as 5 a.m. so make sure you remember to dust off the jackets before leaving the house. Highs today should reach the low 60s for today and tomorrow with no rain.

The morning temps will get much colder starting tomorrow down into the upper 30s. We will be at or just above freezing on Sunday and Monday. Weekend highs will be in the mid to low 50s so if you have outdoor plans, you’ll need to bundle up! There will be a few isolated showers Saturday but nothing major. Long range outlook shows cold weather lasting through Christmas!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Update for Thursday Dec. 15, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Dec. 15, 2022
Severe storms move out, cold air spills in
Severe storms move out, cold air spills in
Severe storms move out, cold air spills in
Todays outlook: late Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2022 from FOX10 News
Severe storms expected; upgraded to Level 4 risk zone
Severe storms expected; upgraded to Level 4 risk zone