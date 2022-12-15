Storms have given way to cooler temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The strong to severe storms have moved out overnight and now we will be left with nonstop sunshine for your Thursday with much cooler air pushing in. We’ll start off in the upper 40s as 5 a.m. so make sure you remember to dust off the jackets before leaving the house. Highs today should reach the low 60s for today and tomorrow with no rain.

The morning temps will get much colder starting tomorrow down into the upper 30s. We will be at or just above freezing on Sunday and Monday. Weekend highs will be in the mid to low 50s so if you have outdoor plans, you’ll need to bundle up! There will be a few isolated showers Saturday but nothing major. Long range outlook shows cold weather lasting through Christmas!

