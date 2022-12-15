WATCH: “Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police chief remembers slain officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One day after two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed while answering a call, the department’s chief took some time out to remember Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23.

Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the men would want everyone to know their lives were not lost in vain.

“They loved coming to work and being officers, putting on the uniform and going out there every day to serve you, serve our citizens,” Schwartz said. “Branden and Steven were trusted colleagues and outstanding officers whose passion was to help others and provide public service. That was evident leading up to their final sacrifice during yesterday’s tragedy.”

Chief Schwartz was clear from the beginning of the news conference that he was not there to discuss any details of the investigation, but rather to shine a spotlight on the officers.

Sergeant Steven Robin was a 12-year veteran officer who had been with the Bay St. Louis PD since 2019, and served as a supervisor.

“He took his role in mentoring others quite seriously,” Schwartz recalled. “He knew it was his job to make great cops out of young rookies. And he truly embraced his place as their role model in the profession.”

Officer Branden Estorffe had just started his career with the department in July of 2021, following in his father’s footsteps as a law enforcement officer.

“He was an exceptional cadet who was truly going places in law enforcement and in our police department,” Schwartz said. “He had maturity, politeness, and a professionalism about him that not many 23-year-olds have.”

Chief Schwartz asked for everyone to support the officers’ families, and their fellow police officers. He also expressed his gratitude to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the Waveland Police Department, and all the other agencies that have reached out to help his department on its darkest day.

“Pray for our entire profession. Every law enforcement officer has yesterday’s events in their mind. We are going to push and move forward and we’re going to honor these brave men, and we’re not going to give up. We’ll still protect and serve, as they did.”

In closing, Chief Schwartz asked for everyone to also remember the children of assailant, saying they too are victims who deserve the love and the support of their community.”

“The only way for us to survive this is with the tremendous amount of support and love for one another.”

That support from the community will be on full display Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Bay High Stadium. The Bay Waveland School District is hosting a community vigil. Organizers urge people to bring their own candles or flashlights for the gathering. But if you can’t, a limited number of candles will be available.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin (left) and Officer Branden Estorffe (right). (Bay St. Louis Police Dept.)

