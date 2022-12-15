“We want to keep his legacy going:” friends and former co-workers remember man killed in Elberta crash

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -This Tuesday Morning crash on Highway 98 in Elberta took the lives of two Baldwin County men including 42-year-old John Bethea who was a mail carrier. Before he delivered mail, he was the very first employee of Auto Medic Wrecker &Towing Service and a close friend of owner Lavon Parr.

“We went to school together all the way through middle and high school together. Used to ride the bus together,” said Lavon Parr.

Bethea started as a service tech in 2017 and was promoted to service manager before choosing a new career in April of this year. Parr says he was one of the most selfless people he knew.

“If he had $10 and you asked him for $5, he’d give you that or give you all of it. He never said no to anybody he was always willing to help where he could,” said Parr.

Parr says that same personality carried over into his work life. Like last year when he was on a service call and found out the customer didn’t have enough money.

“He was willing to take the money out of his pocket to pay for it so me and him came to an agreement that we would offer the services to them for free,” added Parr. “He was just all joyful about that situation because the lady needed a battery, and he was able to install it and get her on her way.”

Even though he left the company in April. There’s still signs of him around the business.

“This truck here is an autism awareness truck. David asked if we could put initials on the puzzle pieces and I agreed,” said Parr. “That’s why this truck is so special to the company because everywhere this truck goes and the driver that drives it every day gets to ride around with David’s name on the side of this truck.”

Parr says they plan to add more pieces with Bethea’s date of birth and date of death on them so they can put that logo on every truck going forward to make sure his name lives on.

“Every service tech here was trained by David and we want to keep that legacy going as long as we can,” said Parr.

If you would like to help the family, there is a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses. Auto Medic Wrecker &Towing is also collecting gift cards to go towards Christmas and future birthdays for his 13-year-old son. You can drop the gift cards off at their location at 25700 Highway 59 in Loxley or you can give them to any Auto Medic tow truck driver you see.

