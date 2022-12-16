Another active shooter hoax in Bay Minette, police say students made the prank call

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Two days in a row, schools in Bay Minette received threatening phone calls of an active shooter. Tuesday, Bay Minette Elementary got a call, and Bay Minette Middle did on Wednesday.

Investigators discovered the call made Wednesday was a prank by two students, and the consequences are not light.

Wednesday morning, Chief Al Tolbert said a 9-1-1 call came in telling dispatchers there was an active shooter at Bay Minette Middle School.

He said immediately school resource officers locked the school down. Bay Minette Police, Baldwin County Sheriffs, and ALEA rushed there and searched each room yet found no threat.

Investigators got the phone number from the 9-1-1 call, and they traced it back to two students who admitted to making the prank call from campus.

“This event does disrupt the school, and it’s very tasking on the school, students, and administration,” said Chief Tolbert. “It also puts a lot of panic and fear into the community.”

Some middle school parents said they feel it was handled appropriately.

“I felt like my baby was safe, and after talking with her, she didn’t feel very afraid of what was going on because she felt like the teacher was watching her and things were under control,” she said.

Chief Tolbert urged parents to have a conversation with their children.

“Educate your kids on the consequences of making a prank call like this,” he said. “We will take those calls serious and if they are in fact prank calls and cause this type of eruption, they will be charged accordingly.”

Chief Tolbert said the two students were arrested and charged in juvenile court with making a terrorist threat and rendering false alarm.

He adds Tuesday’s scam call to the elementary school is unrelated and most likely came from out of the country.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.