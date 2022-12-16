Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions

Tallahassee, Fla. (WSFA) – A Barbour County man is $2 million richer after winning the Florida lottery.

The Florida lottery announced on Thursday that Nekevie Guilford of Clio, Alabama claimed the millions prize on July 29th.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball number. Guilford purchased the winning ticket at Big Boss Stores on US Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs, FL.

In addition to Guilford receiving the $2 Million prize, the retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission check for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket, lottery officials added.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held this evening at 10 p.m. with an estimated $429 million jackpot.

