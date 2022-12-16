BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center.

According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.

“It is a Christmas present. Our families are involved in this, too,” Reid said. “These guys and girls that are getting promoted didn’t get here by mistake. That means they have done a lot of hard work, put in a lot of time in the sheriff’s office, which means they aren’t home a lot. This is certainly not just a day for the employee, but a day for the families also.”

The BCSO promotees received their stars and stripes and are set to take on their new roles

