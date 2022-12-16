Advertise With Us
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail

The couple had been married only a few hours before police pulled their Florida-bound vehicle over and found drugs, police say
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama traffic stop
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail.

Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.

He told WTVY News 4 that officers discovered drugs in the automobile occupied by Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong who were still wearing their wedding attire, including his tuxedo and her veil.

Moses, 28 of Riverdale, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

He is also wanted in Georgia on a probation violation, per Chief Blankenship.

Moses’ 26-year-old bride of Lanett, Alabama is charged with providing false information to law enforcement and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The couple spent their wedding night at the Henry County Jail but in separate cells.

Bonds were set Friday afternoon by Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson.

