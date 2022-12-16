Fire at Mulherin Home sparks community support this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly a month since the Mulherin Home caught fire. Thankfully, all residents were safe. The only lasting damage was done to the roof.

FOX10 spoke with the Mulherin Home and they say the support after the fire hasn’t stopped. It only continues as the holiday season approaches.

It was a chilly night in November when an air conditioning unit caught fire on the roof of the Mulherin Home.

“Engine 9 saw smoke and a little bit of flames coming from the roof of the structure. At that time-- they immediately called for a second alarm considering the residents in the home and that we were gonna need a lot of additional help evacuating the residents from the Mulherin home,” said Steven Millhouse with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

The Mulherin Home has been serving men and women with special needs since 1952.

Immediately after the fire, relief flooded in,

“The next day, we had multiple people check on us- I had personal text messages from groups, we had calls,” said Jamie Yirby, Activity and Development Director at Mulherin Home.

“We already had on the schedule Baker High School to come out the next day and we kinda went back and forth because we didn’t know for sure if we should have them out the day after the fire- it was amazing, it was exactly what the residents needed and helped them forget what happened over night” added Yirby.

And forget they did-- with Baker student signing and spreading joy to the residents.

Others in the community are forgoing Christmas gifts this year to make sure residents finish the year with a smile.

“Ladies with their coffee groups stopped by and instead of giving Christmas gifts this year to one another- they just compiled their gift money and brought it to us. Different organizations have brought gifts to our residents and made donations to us for our repairs as we’re a nonprofit organization,” said Vickie King, Executive Director for the Mulherin Home.

It’s a Christmas miracle.

The home looks a little different than it did a month ago, as it transforms into a magical Christmas Candyland.

“The candy items they have spent days making just so that the residents can come out. It’s a courtyard area- just like it’s their front yard. They come out and spend time out here- there is gonna be a tree put out there today in preparation for Santa coming next week,” explained King.

“Santa” is a long-time volunteer better known as Larry King.

“He comes in as Santa and they love it- they look forward to Larry coming in-- and he came this week. He’s been coming here for 30 years.”

King says the fire- although difficult- sparked hope in the community.

“I think any time there is a tragedy no matter what it is-- we tend to come together as a community and in this instance I think it brought us together,” concluded King.

If you want to volunteer or donate the Mulherin Home this holiday season, you can find out how by visiting the link here.

