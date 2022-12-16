Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Flooring tips and tricks to help resale value with Bama Flooring

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We head back to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale for a fun, informative and helpful segment!

Owner Mary Lovin joins us with some flooring tips and tricks to help resale value. Also, she does a fantastic demonstration as to how to clean red wine spills off of carpet.

Click on the link to see for yourself!

Bama Flooring is family owned and operated in Robertsdale. They carry a full line of Mohawk carpet and woods.

Bama Flooring

22970 HWY 59

Robertsdale, AL

251-989-9991

www.bamaflooring.com

https://www.facebook.com/bamaflooring

---

