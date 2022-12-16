Football Friday 12/16/2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College Football Bowl season is upon us! Joe takes a look at a few of the games for the opening weekend of NCAA bowl action. Also, a preview of a big NFC South matchup in the NFL, Atlanta at New Orleans. Joe is taking the Saints to win this one at home in the dome. Joe is currently is 11-7 on the season with his picks of Saints games and games that air on FOX10.

