MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Master Sommelier Gillian Balance and JustHaves Founder Justine Santaniello discuss how to set up a successful holiday game night.

Interview provided by Treasury Wine Estates.

https://www.thewineshop.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.